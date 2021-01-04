Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,684. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

