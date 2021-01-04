Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Athene stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,942. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Athene by 9,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,141,000 after buying an additional 54,608,979 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Athene by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after buying an additional 1,065,904 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,453,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Athene by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

