$39.46 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post sales of $39.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. Safehold reported sales of $29.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $154.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $155.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $186.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Safehold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.59. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.