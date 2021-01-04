Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce $54.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.04 million to $54.89 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $238.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.24 million to $238.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.75 million, with estimates ranging from $263.67 million to $267.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 109,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,111. American Well has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

