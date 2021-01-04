Swarm (SWM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $341.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $341.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00042391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00350012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

