Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,950.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $32,950.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00042391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00350012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

