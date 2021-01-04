Melon (MLN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.85 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Melon has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and $6.85 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $31.56 or 0.00101823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00042391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00350012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

