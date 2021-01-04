Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target to $40.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.

PBKOF traded up $8.61 on Monday, hitting $28.35. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

