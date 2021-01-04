Canaccord Genuity Boosts Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target to $40.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s previous close.
PBKOF traded up $8.61 on Monday, hitting $28.35. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
