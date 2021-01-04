PTON Hits Market Cap of $448,023.29 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $448,023.29 and $45.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One PTON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00267405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00532787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00284414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00051100 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

