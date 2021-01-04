CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

