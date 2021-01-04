Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.01 or 0.00035134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $278.61 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00352121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $682.30 or 0.02176789 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

