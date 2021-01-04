Quantum Resistant Ledger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $226,072.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $226,072.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017024 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008025 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,969,950 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.