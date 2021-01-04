PAXEX Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $5,512.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00467759 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000189 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 218.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

