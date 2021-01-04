Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to post sales of $389.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.12 million and the lowest is $388.40 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 117,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.95. 100,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $941.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.