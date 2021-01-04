Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.38 Million

Brokerages expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report $287.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.15 million and the lowest is $270.60 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $883.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $979.34 million, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAUR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 49.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

