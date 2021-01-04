Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $27.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.52 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $25.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $94.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $115.06 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $504.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,944,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

