$263.88 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post $263.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $263.86 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $174.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $875.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.38 million to $875.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,692. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

