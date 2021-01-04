Seele-N Reaches Market Cap of $7.75 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEELEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.