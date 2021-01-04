Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0847 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00482981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,128,934 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.