Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.63 Million

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report sales of $184.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.40 million and the highest is $185.78 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $710.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $711.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.70 million to $759.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

