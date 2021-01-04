Analysts Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) PT at $29.37

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 2,450,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

