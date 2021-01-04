Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

