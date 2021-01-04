Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.50 ($31.18).

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:JEN traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting €25.12 ($29.55). The stock had a trading volume of 39,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik AG has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €27.52 ($32.38). The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.05 and its 200 day moving average is €23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.