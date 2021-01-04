Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 18,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 40.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 54,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.