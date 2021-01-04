Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Buy”

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $781.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 88.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 158.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 362.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 168,491 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

