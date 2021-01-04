Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average volume of 1,298 call options.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. 18,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $943.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

