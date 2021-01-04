Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average volume of 875 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 171,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 270,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

