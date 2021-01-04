Prometeus (PROM) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00007330 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

