MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.25. 199,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,732. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

