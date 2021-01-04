The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEGRY. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.