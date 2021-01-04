Auroracoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $173.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $173.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.81 or 0.99512880 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011364 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

