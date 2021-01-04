Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRET. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.64. 52,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $916.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

