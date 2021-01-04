Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.46 Million

Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $490.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $506.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,297. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

