Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,129. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

