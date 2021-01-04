Refereum Hits Market Capitalization of $18.96 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.