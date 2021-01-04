Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $19.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CGEN shares. BidaskClub cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 25.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 288.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.