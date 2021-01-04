Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.