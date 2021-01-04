Terra Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. Terra has a total market capitalization of $320.88 million and $51.21 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

About Terra

Terra's total supply is 994,821,762 coins and its circulating supply is 485,295,180 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

