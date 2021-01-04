Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti upgraded Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

FISI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.23. 5,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

