$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Energy Fuels posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $14.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Fuels.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.

NASDAQ:UUUU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 352,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,901. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.