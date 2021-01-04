Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $42.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

KIN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,489. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

