Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. 8,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,456. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

