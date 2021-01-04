Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 22,832 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 183,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.82. 1,318,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

