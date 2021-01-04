-$1.63 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.42). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 267.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. 459,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442,649. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,028 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 400.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,028 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 87,260 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $6,159,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 802.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 312,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

