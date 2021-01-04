SoMee.Social Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,313.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $487,167.86 and $13,313.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

SoMee.Social Token Profile

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,749,590 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

