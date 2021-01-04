PIBBLE (PIB) Price Up 16% This Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $223,612.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE's official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE's official website is www.pibble.io .

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

