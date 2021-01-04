Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Trading 31.3% Higher

Shares of Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) traded up 31.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 195,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 59,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00.

About Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

