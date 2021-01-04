$0.80 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,540. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.