$0.80 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,540. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

