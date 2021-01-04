Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Monday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,292. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

