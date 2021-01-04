Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report $105.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.13 million. Natera posted sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $384.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $386.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $456.51 million, with estimates ranging from $447.85 million to $464.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,845 shares of company stock valued at $57,593,244. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 148.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. 84,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,928. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.60. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

